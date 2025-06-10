Stop sticks used to end vehicle pursuit, man in custody

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA — A vehicle pursuit ended with a man in custody after officers used stop sticks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Milton, Indiana, Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the 8100 block of U.S. 40 for driving at a high rate of speed around 11:26 a.m. on Tuesday.

The vehicle left and led to a pursuit across part of Wayne County, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers used multiple stop sticks to help stop the vehicle in the area of Industries and Salisbury Roads in Richmond, Indiana.

The suspect, Kevin Land, was taken into custody without incident, the department said.

“Today’s incident is a reminder of our unwavering commitment to keep reckless drivers off the road,” said Marshal Tom Geiselman. “I’m grateful this pursuit ended safely, and I sincerely thank every agency that responded without hesitation. This was a true team effort to protect our community.”

Officers arrested Land on a felony count of resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group