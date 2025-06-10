Report: Bengals releasing veteran linebacker after 6 seasons

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly parting ways with a veteran linebacker after six seasons.

Germaine Pratt was expected to be released by the team on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The Bengals have not yet announced Pratt’s release themselves.

Pelissero said the move would give the team $5.6 million in salary cap savings.

Pratt was drafted in the third round in 2019 and started 88 games over 66 seasons, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The AP also reported that Pratt requested a trade during the offseason as he was entering the final season of a three-year contract.

He finished ninth in the NFL in 2024 with 143 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

Pratt sealed the Bengals’ first playoff win during the 2021 Super Bowl run with an interception in the final seconds against Las Vegas. It was Cincinnati’s first playoff victory in 31 seasons.

