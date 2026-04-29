Body of woman missing since 2019 found at vacant Ohio home

CLEVELAND — The body of a woman who was missing for nearly seven years was found earlier this month in Cleveland.

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Paige Coffey’s family reported her missing to the Bratenahl Police Department in May 2019 after she failed to call on Mother’s Day, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland. She was 27 at the time.

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Cleveland Police were called out to a vacant home about two weeks ago on reports of human remains being found during a clean-up of the property.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed to WOIO that the remains were Coffey’s.

Her cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

The FBI has been helping Bratenahl police with the case and offered a $10,000 reward. That’s in addition to a $15,000 reward that Coffey’s family has offered.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the FBI Cleveland Field office at (216) 522-1400 or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463.

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