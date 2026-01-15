STAY INFORMED: College announces delay due to snowy, icy road conditions

MIAMI VALLEY — The first delay has been announced as snow moves through the Miami Valley on Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Edison State Community College in Miami County is delayed two hours on Thursday.

>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:

For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group