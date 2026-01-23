‘Stay home if you can;’ State officials encourage prep ahead of winter storm

DAYTON — State officials are encouraging Ohioans to prepare for the major winter storm this weekend.
As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire region from 10 a.m. Saturday through 12 p.m. on Monday.
The warning is for heavy snow, amounting to eight to 12 inches.
On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), and the Buckeye State Sheriffs Association gathered to provide tips ahead of the storm.
“My main advice to everyone is to stay home if you can,” DeWine said. “By staying home, you and your family will be in the safest place to ride out the storm; you give ODOT and local road crews time to plow the roads; and you can help ensure that law enforcement resources aren’t taxed.”
Across Ohio, snowplow crews plan to work around the clock.
Highway patrol officials said during winter storms last year, they responded to a total of 15,000 crashes.
“All of us can control how safe we are going to be this weekend. It’s a serious time, with a serious danger. This weather can be a danger to all Ohioans all over the state,” DeWine said.
For those who must be on the roads, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Ohio State Highway Patrol have the following advice:
- Plan your route ahead of time and leave early
- Slow down and increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you
- Check tire pressure, car battery, and windshield fluid
- Make sure to carry a winter emergency kit with the basics you may need if you’re stranded
- If you find yourself involved in a crash or your vehicle breaks down, turn on your hazard lights, move your vehicle as far off the roadway as safely possible, remain inside, and call #677 or 911 for help
- If your vehicle becomes stuck in snow, clear the tailpipe to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning
- Make sure to give snowplows plenty of space
The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) shares the following advice:
Before the storm
- Monitor local weather forecasts and sign up for emergency alerts
- Have a supply of non-perishable food, bottled water (three days), medications, flashlights, batteries, a radio, warm clothing, and blankets
- Insulate pipes, check heating systems, seal windows and doors, charge phones, and backup power sources
- Identify a safe, warm place, make a family communication plan, and ensure pets and livestock have shelter and supplies
- Keep snow shovels and ice melt in easy-to-access areas
During the storm
- Close off unused rooms, use blankets and layers, and avoid ovens or grills for heat
- When using generators, follow the manufacturer’s directions.
- Do not leave space heaters unattended
- Keep phones charged, use text messages to conserve your battery, and listen to official updates
After the storm
- Inspect your home for damage, leaks, or ice buildup, and clear snow carefully
- Clear snow and debris from storm drains
- Watch for downed power lines, report immediately, and be cautious of slippery surfaces
- Check on neighbors, especially elderly or vulnerable individuals, and share resources
The Ohio Department of Aging has the following tips for caregivers and older adults:
- Caregivers should have a plan in place in the event they cannot reach their loved ones by locating the nearest emergency shelter and identifying a trusted neighbor to serve as a backup caregiver
- Wear boots or shoes with good traction to help prevent falls
- Dress in layers and limit exposure to the outdoors during extreme cold temperatures
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
