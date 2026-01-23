Major winter storm just 24 hours away

DAYTON, OH — Our winter storm is just a day away. By this time Saturday evening, snow will start advancing in from the south. The worst of the weather arrives on Sunday with snowfall rates likely to exceed 1″ per hour at times. Travel conditions will be very poor, and extreme cold is likely as well.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the entire region from 10AM Saturday through 12PM Monday. The warning is for heavy snow, amounting 8-12 inches.

Our team of meteorologists have been pouring over the data and we think some areas will see more than 12 inches of snow. Best chance of this occurring will be along or south of I-70.

After the snow departs, extreme cold will last for days. We won’t see temperatures climb above 20 degrees until possibly next weekend.

