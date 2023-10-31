Statewide sex sting: Former WPAFB SSG, Indiana professor make first court appearance

DAYTON — Two men charged in the statewide human trafficking sting appeared in Dayton Municipal Court Monday, according to court documents.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former WPAFB staff sergeant, Indiana professor charged in connection to human trafficking sting

Former U.S. Air Force staff sergeant Shawn Rykken and former Indiana University professor Ramesh Karki both appeared in court before their Nov. 7 arraignment date.

Both men pleaded not guilty, court documents read.

They have been charged with engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools.

Rykken’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21 at 2:30 p.m.

Shawn Rykken Shawn Rykken, identified as a staff sergeant in the Air Force stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. (Contributed Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Karki’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m.

Ramesh Karki Ramesh Karki, identified as a professor at Indiana University. (Contributed Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former UD administrator, WPAFB SSG among over 100 arrested in statewide human trafficking sting

Jason Goins, Brian Hubbard, and Anil Wagle are scheduled to appear for their arraignments on Nov. 7.

Goins and Wagle were charged with engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools, while Hubbard was charged with sexual imposition, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

All five men were a part of the crackdown that arrested over 100 people who were trying to buy sex across Ohio.

©2023 Cox Media Group