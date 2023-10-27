Former WPAFB staff sergeant, Indiana professor charged in connection to human trafficking sting

DAYTON — A former Wright Patterson Air Force Base staff sergeant and an Indiana professor were among several charged after a recent statewide crackdown on human trafficking.

Jason Goins, Shawn Rykken, Ramesh Karki, Brian Hubbard, and Anil Wagle were all charged in Dayton Municipal Court Friday.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former UD administrator, WPAFB SSG among over 100 arrested in statewide human trafficking sting

Rykken was previously identified as a former staff sergeant with the U.S. Air Force and Karki was identified as a professor at Indiana University.

Goins was also identified as a major from the U.S. Air Force. He was not stationed at WPAFB, a spokesperson said.

Goins, Rykken, Karki and Wagle were all charged with engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools.

Hubbard was charged with sexual imposition, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

All were a part of the over 100 people arrested last month during a crackdown that sought to arrest those trying to buy sex and to identify survivors of human trafficking.

Michael Masterson, an administrator at the University of Dayton, was also arrested during the sting.

He has not been charged yet.

We will continue following this story and update as new details become available.





















©2023 Cox Media Group