‘We have nothing to hide;’ Local vape shop fights back after accused of illegally selling marijuana

TROTWOOD — Nearly 100 items were seized from a local vape shop after it was accused of illegally selling marijuana — but now, the shop is fighting back with legal action.

News Center 7′s Tayor Robertson spoke to the shop’s owner. She will have what he wants from the city LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Get my goodies;’ Dozens line up to buy marijuana products as legal sales remain in flux

Last month, Trotwood police showed up to search Goldwasser Vape Shop after police informants allegedly bought suspected marijuana months earlier.

But the owners of Glasswasher said these accusations are false, and they are lawyering up.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group