Statewide AMBER Alert ends in Miami Valley after teen found, stepfather arrested

SPRINGFIELD — A statewide AMBER Alert ended in the Miami Valley after the missing teen was found and her stepfather was arrested in Clark County Friday night.

The AMBER Alert went out statewide around 4 p.m. Friday.

Troopers said the abduction of 13-year-old McKenzie Hall started in Columbus.

About 45 minutes after the alert was issued investigators found a truck that belonged to the suspect, 48-year-old Shane Smith, on Park Layne in Western Clark County.

The truck was parked outside of a relative’s house.

By 6 p.m., 2 hours after the alert was issued, Hall was found safe in Springfield.

“I mean, I’m sitting here shaking inside, and it’s not even my child. And just to see stuff like this is, you know, having a child at home kind of brings up her father’s awareness,” Park Layne resident Randall Meneffe said.

Smith was arrested by police along Stanton Avenue in Springfield Friday night, News Center 7 previously reported.

A search warrant from Springfield Police says Smith planned to take Hall to another state and start a new life.

Smith also has open felonious assault and drug cases in Clark County Court of Commons Pleas court, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

