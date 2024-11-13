State troopers seize over $20K worth of meth, arrest 33-year-old driver during traffic stop

SCIOTO COUNTY — State troopers seized over $20,000 worth of methamphetamine and arrested a 33-year-old during a traffic stop on Sunday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Jackson post stopped a 2024 Kia Sorento on State Route 823 in Scioto County on State Route 823 Sunday, according to an OSHP spokesperson.
While troopers were interacting with the driver, they noticed cocaine residue on the passenger seat.
They conducted a pat-down, which revealed 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine in the suspect’s pocket worth over $20,000.
Troopers arrested Antoine Phelps, 33, and took him to the Scioto County Jail on first-degree felony charges of drug possession, methamphetamine, and trafficking drugs, the spokesperson.
If convicted, Phelps faces up to 22 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.
