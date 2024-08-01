State troopers, medics respond after truck flips onto its side

SPRINGFIELD — Several crews are on the scene after a truck flipped onto its side in Springfield Thursday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics responded at around 6:15 a.m. to W. Leffel Lane and S Limestone Street, according to OSHP dispatchers.

Scanner traffic indicated that a truck crashed onto its side and another vehicle was involved.

State troopers and medics are on the scene, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

We are making phone calls to learn if there are any injuries.

News Center 7 will update this story.

