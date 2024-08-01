UPDATE: Driver dead, all lanes closed on EB I-70 after dump truck hits overpass

CLAY TOWNSHIP — UPDATE: 5:35 a.m.:

A driver is dead after a dump truck hit an overpass on Eastbound Interstate 70 in Montgomery County Thursday morning.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is LIVE from the scene with the latest information NOW on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

>>PHOTOS: All lanes closed on EB I-70 after dump truck hits overpass

Crews were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to Eastbound Interstate 70 at State Route 49 on initial reports of a crash, according to OSHP dispatchers.

A dump truck hit the State Route 49 overpass and the driver died, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Hershovitz says tow trucks are on the scene. He even saw sparks as crews were attempting to move the truck.

Traffic is being diverted off I-70 to Arlington Road, dispatchers said. Drivers can take U.S. 40 to State Route 49 and get access to Interstate 70.

ODOT cameras show all lanes are closed on I-70 EB at State Route 49 and traffic is being rerouted from I-70 EB to Arlington Road.

We will update this story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Officers and medics have responded after a dump truck hit an overpass on Eastbound Interstate 70 in Montgomery County.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is LIVE from the scene with the latest information NOW on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

>>PHOTOS: All lanes closed on EB I-70 after dump truck hits overpass

Crews were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to Eastbound Interstate 70 at State Route 49 on initial reports of a crash, according to OSHP dispatchers.

A dump truck hit the State Route 49 overpass, dispatchers told News Center 7.

ODOT cameras show all lanes are closed on I-70 EB at State Route 49 and traffic is being rerouted from I-70 EB to Arlington Road.

News Center 7 is working to learn if there are any injuries.

We will update this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group