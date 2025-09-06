State troopers investigating crash on busy intersection in Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash at a busy intersection in Champaign County on Saturday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
State troopers from the Springfield Post and medics responded around 12:50 p.m. to U.S. 36 and State Route 559 on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Do you recognize them? Police looking for people accused of stealing from Kroger
- Medical examiner IDs area lacrosse player killed in crash near Marquette University
- Juvenile hospitalized after being hit by car near Miami County high school
The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that state troopers arrived at the crash scene.
They will conduct the investigation.
No other information is available.
News Center 7 has contacted OHSP about how many people were injured and what caused the crash.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group