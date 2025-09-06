State troopers investigating crash on busy intersection in Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash at a busy intersection in Champaign County on Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State troopers from the Springfield Post and medics responded around 12:50 p.m. to U.S. 36 and State Route 559 on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that state troopers arrived at the crash scene.

They will conduct the investigation.

No other information is available.

News Center 7 has contacted OHSP about how many people were injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group