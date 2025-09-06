Juvenile hospitalized after being hit by car near Miami County high school

TIPP CITY — A juvenile was hospitalized after being hit by a car near the Tippecanoe High School late Friday night.

News Center 7 previously reported that the crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Parkwood Drive and North 2nd Street in Tipp City.

The preliminary investigation revealed an SUV was traveling west on Parkwood Drive near North 2nd Street when a juvenile ran into the street without looking and was struck by the SUV, according to Tipp City Police.

Medics transported the juvenile to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tipp City Police Department.

