Do you recognize them? Police looking for people accused of stealing from Kroger

KETTERING — Do you recognize them?

Police are looking for two people suspected of stealing from the Kroger on East Stroop Road in Kettering.

The theft occurred on August 6 at approximately 12:20 p.m., according to the Kettering Police.

They reportedly worked together to steal approximately $260 worth of various household items, groceries, and beer.

They were seen traveling in a red sedan.

If you have any information, contact Detective Strehle at 937-296-3301.

