Winning Megamillions ticket worth $20K sold in Ohio

OHIO — A winning Megamillions ticket worth $20,000 was sold in Ohio.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Someone won $20,000 with four of five numbers and the Megamillions in Prize Tier x2 during Friday night’s drawing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Juvenile hospitalized after being hit by car near Miami County high school
- Ex-doctor admits to lying to federal investigators in 1989 rape cold case
- 1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after shooting in Dayton neighborhood
The winning numbers were 6, 14, 36, 58, and 62. The Megaball was 24.
No one won the $336 million Jackpot, according to Megamillions officials.
The next drawing is Tuesday, Sept. 9, with an estimated jackpot of $358 million.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group