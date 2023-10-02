No injuries reported after plane crash in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY — No injuries were reported after a plane crashed in Clark County Monday afternoon.
Around 3:20 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol and Springfield fire crews were called to the area of the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport on West Blee Road, according to initial reports.
OSP dispatchers confirmed they were responding to reports of a plane crash and no injuries were reported.
Further information was not available at this time.
We have a News Center 7 crew on way to the scene and will update as new information is available.
