No injuries reported after plane crash in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY — No injuries were reported after a plane crashed in Clark County Monday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol and Springfield fire crews were called to the area of the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport on West Blee Road, according to initial reports.

OSP dispatchers confirmed they were responding to reports of a plane crash and no injuries were reported.

Further information was not available at this time.

No injuries were reported after this plane crashed at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport Monday afternoon.

