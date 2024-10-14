State troopers, deputies searching for driver after rollover crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and sheriff’s deputies are looking for a driver involved in a crash in Greene County Sunday night, a Greene County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to the 5400 block of Hussey Road on reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash before 9 p.m.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that the driver left the scene before authorities arrived.

State troopers and several deputies are searching the area for the driver, according to the sheriff’s office dispatcher.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed state troopers are in the area but couldn’t provide further information.

Several flight tracking services indicate that an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter is flying around the area that is being searched.

It is unclear if the driver is injured.

