State troopers assisting deputies after injury crash in Darke Co.

DARKE COUNTY — State troopers are helping sheriff’s deputies after an injury crash in Darke County on Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies and medics responded just before 7:15 p.m. to reports of a crash on U.S. 127 and State Route 705.

State troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) are assisting with the crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that there were injuries and a reported entrapment in this crash.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the wreck.

News Center 7 reached out to them, but no information was available.

We will update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group