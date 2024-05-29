State trooper arrests wrong-way OVI driver in Ohio

MAHONING COUNTY, OHIO — A state trooper recently arrested a wrong-way OVI driver on an Ohio roadway.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper from the Canfield Post was on Interstate 80 in Mahoning County when they noticed the wrong-way driver, according to a social media post.

Dash camera video shows the state trooper putting on his flashing lights immediately after seeing the wrong-way driver on the shoulder and began pursuing it.

The male driver stopped down the road.

The state trooper arrested and charged him with OVI.

OSHP is reminding drivers to be responsible and driver sober.

