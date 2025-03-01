State reps unanimously pass bill to allocate billions for Ohio transportation system

OHIO — State representatives unanimously passed a state transportation budget on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

House Bill 54 looks to allocate billions of dollars in funding for Ohio’s transportation system development and maintenance for fiscal year 2026-2027.

TRENDING STORIES:

A spokesperson for State Representative Phil Plummer’s (R-Dayton) office said the bill aims to preserve Ohio’s infrastructure, promote economic development, and boost public safety.

“This transportation budget will improve Ohio’s infrastructure while simultaneously enhancing the safety of our citizens,” Plummer said.https://search-prod.lis.state.oh.us/api/v2/general_assembly_136/legislation/hb54/02_PH/pdf/

The spokesperson said the bill looks to invest and allocate the following funds to various transportation needs:

More than $393 million for new highway construction.

$15 million each fiscal year to the Ohio Workforce Mobility Partnership Program. This program supports public workforce transportation and provides funding to various projects.

$9 million each fiscal year for Transportation Improvements Districts (TIDs), which promote economic development while creating jobs.

$382 million for safety upgrades to roadways throughout Ohio over two years.

$4.1 billion for maintenance operations and repairs on Ohio’s current highway systems.

HB 54 would also create an Ohio Airport Improvement Program Fund and the Division of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) within the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The bill touches on election integrity and would prohibit BMVs from offering voter registration to anyone who, according to its own records, is ineligible to register to vote.

HB 54 will now go to the Ohio Senate for consideration.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group