Road resurfacing project to last several weeks in Centerville neighborhood

CENTERVILLE — People will see construction barrels across part of Montgomery County for several weeks.

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The City of Centerville will start resurfacing roads as part of its annual pavement maintenance program, according to a city spokesperson.

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They will focus on several streets in the Yankee Trace neighborhood.

The city said on social media that “crews will mill and pave 14 streets over the next several weeks.”

This includes the following streets:

Olde Georgetown Way

Olde Haley Drive

Cobblewood Court

Heritage Lake Drive

Winding Green Way

Greenside Court

Clubview Drive

Vintage Lake Court

Yankee Trace Drive (between Clubview Drive and Eagle Run Drive)

Belle Terrace Place

Putterview Way

Eagle Run Drive

Gardenwood Place

Vintage Green Way

Crews will start milling pavement on Monday, June 1, with asphalt paving to follow around June 3, according to its website.

Traffic flaggers will help get cars safely through work zones.

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