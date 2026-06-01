Road resurfacing project to last several weeks in Centerville neighborhood

CENTERVILLE — People will see construction barrels across part of Montgomery County for several weeks.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The City of Centerville will start resurfacing roads as part of its annual pavement maintenance program, according to a city spokesperson.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 5 local high schools advance to state softball championships
- Neighbors say time to stop gun violence after man dies in reported shootout in Dayton
- 15-year-old girl hospitalized after water rescue, fire officials say
They will focus on several streets in the Yankee Trace neighborhood.
The city said on social media that “crews will mill and pave 14 streets over the next several weeks.”
This includes the following streets:
- Olde Georgetown Way
- Olde Haley Drive
- Cobblewood Court
- Heritage Lake Drive
- Winding Green Way
- Greenside Court
- Clubview Drive
- Vintage Lake Court
- Yankee Trace Drive (between Clubview Drive and Eagle Run Drive)
- Belle Terrace Place
- Putterview Way
- Eagle Run Drive
- Gardenwood Place
- Vintage Green Way
Crews will start milling pavement on Monday, June 1, with asphalt paving to follow around June 3, according to its website.
Traffic flaggers will help get cars safely through work zones.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]