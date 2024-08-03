State removes nearly 155,000 inactive voters from Ohio’s voter rolls

COLUMBUS — Ohio has removed just under 155,000 inactive voters from the Statewide Voter Registration Database.

The state’s 88 county boards of elections have completed their annual list maintenance process and removed 154,995 inactive and out-of-date registrations from the state’s voter rolls, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced on Friday.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 158K+ inactive Ohio voters facing removal from state’s roll

News Center 7 reported in June that over 158,000 inactive voters who have moved, haven’t voted in four years, or have been flagged by county boards of elections were added to the 2024 Registration Readiness List.

The action of removing inactive voters is part of an audit of the statewide voter registration database.

“Diligent list maintenance helps prevent voter fraud and ensures the voice of the voters is heard on Election Day. Ohio’s process has been carried out by Republican and Democratic Secretaries of State for decades,” LaRose said.

Ohioans can fill out or update their voter registration by Oct. 7 online here.

