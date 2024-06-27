Over 158K Ohio voters facing purge from registration database ahead of November election

DAYTON — More than 158,000 inactive voters across the state have been flagged to be removed from the Statewide Voter Registration Database unless they act soon.

Could you be on the list? News Center 7′s John Bedell walks people through how to check and what to do if you see your name on there tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

The state of Ohio recently published a list of the thousands of inactive voters, according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office.

>> Popular Thai restaurant sold, temporarily closes; new restaurant set to open

The “2024 Registration Readiness List” features voters who have moved, haven’t voted in four years, or have been flagged by county board of elections.

County boards of elections have until July 22 to complete the removal process.

The act of removing inactive voters is the latest action in a series of election integrity initiatives being implemented ahead of the November election.

©2024 Cox Media Group