State Fire Marshal asking for public’s help after New Year’s Day house fire

WEST ELKTON — The State Fire Marshal is asking for the public’s help following a New Year’s Day house fire in Preble County.

>>Firefighters respond to oven fire at local business

West Elkton and Gratis firefighters were dispatched Monday night around 8:55 p.m. to initial reports of a house fire at the 100 block of Camden Avenue.

Both volunteer fire departments posted on their social media pages Monday night about the fire and asked the public to avoid the area.

Photos from West Elkton Fire’s Facebook page show that the house suffered second-floor damage at the front of the house. There is also caution tape around the house.

West Elkton Fire also said they suspect the fire was a result of arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal at 1-800-589-2728.

News Center 7 has reached out to both the State Fire Marshal and Preble County Sheriff’s Office for information.

State fire marshal investigating house fire on Camden Ave. Photo contributed from West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District's Facebook Page (Courtesy of West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District)

©2024 Cox Media Group