Firefighters respond to oven fire at local business

MIAMISBURG — Several firefighters responded to reports of an oven fire at a local business early Wednesday morning.

>>Classes canceled today for Clark County school district due to bus driver shortages

Miami Valley Fire District firefighters were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. on initial reports of a business at the 200 block of Mound Avenue.

The Miami Valley Fire District wrote on social media that crews responded to an oven fire.

They are asking people to avoid Mound Avenue near Second Street while firefighters investigate.

©2024 Cox Media Group