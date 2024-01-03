Classes canceled today for Clark County school district due to bus driver problems

SPRINGFIELD — Classes have been canceled at Clark-Shawnee Schools today due to a shortage of bus drivers.

The district announced in a statement on social media Tuesday night that this was “due to a staffing shortage in the transportation department.”

“We received multiple call-ins due to employee illness (Tuesday) evening,” the district said. “The Transportation Department considered multiple routing adjustments but was unable to adequately consolidate the number of routes that are short drivers (today).”

Staff and students had been out for the holiday break and were scheduled to return to class today.

The district also released this statement on its website.

“Clark-Shawnee Schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, due to a staffing shortage in the transportation department. While this is not how we hoped to start school following the break, we thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Anyone interested in joining the district’s transportation department can call 937-717-2404 or visit this website.

