State of emergency declared in 4 Ohio counties

Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in four Ohio counties after severe weather caused high winds, flooding, and power outages.

A state of emergency has been declared for Lawrence, Jackson, Pike, and Scioto counties after severe weather on Sept. 27 caused by the remnants of Hurricane Helene.

“This declaration of a state of emergency will give the State the ability to expedite assistance to these communities,” said DeWine. “We will continue to monitor needs and help communities in Southern Ohio recover from the damage and remove large amounts of debris from the recent storm event.”

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency has been in contact with impacted counties to asses needs and assist.

