State announces over $1 million in funds to help support Springfield schools

SPRINGFIELD — The state of Ohio will send over $1 million to help support Springfield schools.

Governor Mike DeWine announced grant funding to help local school districts handle the increase of Haitian migrants over the past several years.

The funds will be used for translation technologies, interpreters, and mental health services.

The Springfield schools receiving funding include:

Springfield City Schools- $1,346,000

Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy- $12,000

Springfield Sports Academy- $12,000

“We want all students across Ohio to have the resources they need to reach their full, God-given potential,” said Governor DeWine. “Schools in Springfield and other communities that have been dealing with sudden increases in their student population have no doubt been strained. These funds will help to relieve some of this pressure and create a better learning environment for all students in these communities.”

Other cities working to address the challenges of the increase in Haitian migrants include Findlay and Lima.

Findlay City Schools received $100,000 in state funds while Lima City Schools got nearly $37,000.

