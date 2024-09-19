Springfield mayor talks about additional resources from state to help with threats

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Mayor Rob Rue talked about additional resources the city is getting from the state to help with threats.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Rue said this is to deal more efficiently with the bomb threats. Within the last two weeks, the City of Springfield has responded to over 40 threats, including at city hall.

People that live in Springfield say they are tired and want life to go back to normal.

“I’m not leaving my house when he comes. I’m going to cancel appointments. It’s going to be a madhouse,” said Becky Buckley.

Buckley said she feels like the city has been stretched thin within the last two weeks.

“We are going to need more support. Springfield just can’t support it,” Buckley said.

Rue issued a proclamation that will speed up the process to get emergency resources because of the threats.

“The emergency declaration helps us to manage the financial impact of these threats by allowing us to act swiftly to prevent harm and reduce long-term costs that could cause strange our city resources,” Rue said.

Thursday afternoon state, county, and city leaders held a gathering to address the threats and Trump coming into town.

“So my job is to continue to talk about what the facts are,” DeWine said. “Try to cool things down so that we can deliver the services. People can go about their lives.”

Heidi Earlywine. a representative of the Haitian community, said Haitians are fearful.

“I leave my house to get in my car to go to work, and I go from my car into my house, and that’s the only time I go outside,” Earlywine said.

Buckley said no political candidate should come.

“I don’t think anyone would be good unless they’re trying to promote peace,” Buckley said.

