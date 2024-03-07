Springfield man vanished after leaving for work; family members rally for answers

SPRINGFIELD — It has been over a month since a 28-year-old Springfield man vanished.

His family and friends have been out searching for him every day since, but there are still no answers.

Justin Smith’s family has searched alleys, woods, and garbage cans around the city.

Thursday they held signs with his face on them hoping everyone that drives by sees he is still gone.

Smith’s sister Amanda Ovando said that they chose to stand on the corner of East Columbia Street and North Fountain Street across from the police station because they wanted officers to know about their brother’s disappearance.

Smith was last spotted at the end of January after doing a Doordash order to a woman at Tim Hortons, according to police.

Ovando said police have been keeping the family up to date with where they are in the investigation.

But after over a month, she is frustrated there are still no answers.

Ovando said loved ones play to hold out signs for as long as they can Thursday night.

“Just bring awareness, and if somebody knows something, they’ll flood them or flood us with information,” she said.

Sgt. James Byron with Springfield police said they are continuing to get tips from the public and are exhausting every single one of them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield police at 937-324-7716.

