Police still searching for Springfield man who vanished after leaving for his job

SPRINGFIELD — The search continues for a missing Springfield man over a month after he vanished.

Police are searching for Justin L. Smith, 28, who has been missing since January 29, according to the Springfield Police Division.

Smith was last seen in the 400 block of Linden Avenue, according to police.

The police division said a relative who reported Smith missing said he had left for his job delivering food and did not return.

News Center 7 asked a spokesperson for Springfield police if foul play is suspected in his disappearance.

The spokesperson said “We are investigating all possibilities.”

Smith is described as being a white male, 5′9″, 120 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Smith is asked to contact Springfield police at 937-324-7716, or call your local law enforcement agency.

The investigation into the disappearance of Justin Smith continues. We have received a number of tips and are following... Posted by Springfield Police Division on Tuesday, March 5, 2024

