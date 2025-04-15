Springboro native picked in 2nd Round of WNBA Draft

SPRINGBORO — Springboro native and University of Michigan senior Jordan Hobbs is heading to Seattle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Springboro High School graduate was the No. 34 pick by the Seattle Storm in the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hobbs graduated from Springboro in 2021 and helped the Panthers to a district championship, according to the University of Michigan athletic department.

“Congratulations to SHS alum (Jordan Hobbs) on being selected in the WNBA Draft tonight with the 34th pick!” the Springboro Girls Basketball Program wrote on social media. “We are so happy for you. Seattle is getting a great player. Awesome Job--hard work pays off. Way to go!! Everyone in Springboro is proud of you.”

She averaged over 13 points and grabbed nearly five rebounds per game in her senior year at Ann Arbor.

Hobbs scored a career-high 28 points in the Wolverines’ NCAA Tournament win over Iowa State on March 21.

Congratulations to SHS alum @j_hobbss on being selected in the WNBA Draft tonight with the 34th pick!!! We are so happy for you. Seattle is getting a great player. Awesome Job--hard work pays off. Way to go!! Everyone in Springboro is proud of you. pic.twitter.com/oGpqRtUqSn — Springboro Panthers Girls Basketball Program (@getupborohoops) April 15, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group