Springboro High School player named Ms. Ohio Basketball finalist for 2nd straight year

SPRINGBORO — A local high school girls basketball player has been named a Ms. Ohio Basketball finalist for the second straight year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) announced the finalists on Wednesday.

Springboro High School senior Bryn Martin is one of eight finalists, according to an OHSAA spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

The 6-foot-1 senior averaged 23 points, 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals for the defending Division 1 runner-up Springboro High School Panthers.

Martin shot over 52 percent from the field, including over 37 percent from three-point range. She made almost 87 percent of her foul shots.

She is the Southwest District Division I Player of the Year and has been nominated for the McDonald’s All-American game, OHSAA said.

Martin will play college ball at Washington.

Springboro’s next game will be Sunday against Princeton in the state semifinals.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group