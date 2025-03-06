Springboro High School player named Ms. Ohio Basketball finalist for 2nd straight year

SPRINGBORO — A local high school girls basketball player has been named a Ms. Ohio Basketball finalist for the second straight year.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) announced the finalists on Wednesday.
Springboro High School senior Bryn Martin is one of eight finalists, according to an OHSAA spokesperson.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman, minor shot at point-blank range near Springfield store, restaurant
- Firefighters work to extinguish house fire in Montgomery County
- Why your car insurance rates are rising
The 6-foot-1 senior averaged 23 points, 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals for the defending Division 1 runner-up Springboro High School Panthers.
Martin shot over 52 percent from the field, including over 37 percent from three-point range. She made almost 87 percent of her foul shots.
She is the Southwest District Division I Player of the Year and has been nominated for the McDonald’s All-American game, OHSAA said.
Martin will play college ball at Washington.
Springboro’s next game will be Sunday against Princeton in the state semifinals.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group