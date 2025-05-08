Spam callers target Ohio more than any other state, study finds

Scams come in all forms and a new study reveals that Ohioans are at the most risk for receiving these unsolicited calls, texts, and emails.

A Textla study revealed that Ohio is the most badgered state in the U.S. when it comes to scammers.

The study analyzed millions of complaints from the Federal Trade and Communications Commissions and Ohio registered the most per 100,000 people.

Ohio had more than 102,000 complaints about unwanted texts and calls last year, according to the study.

