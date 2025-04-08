Spam callers target Ohio more than any other state, study finds

If you feel that you’ve been annoyed by loads of spam calls and texts, a new study found Ohioans are targeted the most.

Ohio was ranked the worst state for spam calls and texts, according to data analysis done by Textla.

The study found that Ohio has the highest amount of spam call complaints per capita at 859 complaints per 100,000 people.

“If there were an award for suffering through spam, Ohio would take home the gold,” a Texla spokesperson said in the study findings.

Not far behind on the list are Delaware, Illinois, Arizona, Virginia and Nebraska.

Researchers cited large population centers, tax state regulations, or scammers targeting specific demographics as the reason for Ohioans receiving so many spam calls.

The increase in AI-driven scams is also to blame.

“High complaint rates suggest that residents in these states may be more actively reporting spam, but they also indicate that these states are top targets for fraudsters,” the spokesperson said.

Textla filed through more than 2 million complaints made to the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission and found 102,114 total complaints of unwanted texts and calls in Ohio, the spokesperson said in the study findings.

