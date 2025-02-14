Space heater causes fire, damages office in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — An office sustained damage after a space heater fire in Springfield on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Springfield firefighters responded around 3:00 a.m. to the 200 block of Buxton Avenue on initial reports of a fire, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

Smoke could be seen coming from an automotive repair shop, but firefighters had difficulty finding the fire.

They dealt with thick black smoke and high heat but found the fire in an office area working its way to the upper levels, the department said.

The department posted photos on its Facebook page. It showed fire damage inside the building.

Police safely evacuated all apartment residents and firefighters extinguished the fire.

They determined the cause to be a space heater too close to combustibles, the department said.

The building is a mixed-use with several shops on the ground floor and apartments on the second floor.

Buxton Ave space heater fire Photo contributed by Springfield Fire Rescue Division (via Facebook) (Matthew Smith/Springfield Fire Rescue Division (via Facebook))

Buxton Ave space heater fire Photo contributed by Springfield Fire Rescue Division (via Facebook) (Matthew Smith/Springfield Fire Rescue Division (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group