18-year-old student accused of planning Valentine’s Day school shooting facing charges

INDIANA — An 18-year-old student accused of planning a Valentine’s Day school shooting in Indiana is facing charges.

Authorities say Trinity Shockley shared those plans with another user on the chat platform, Discord, according to CNN Newsource affiliate WRTV in Indianapolis.

He is facing several charges including conspiracy to commit murder.

The FBI received a tip about a person’s plans to potentially carry out a shooting at Mooresville High School and notified police, according to Mooresville Police Chief Kerry Buckner.

Detectives worked with the Morgan County Sheriff’s office.

They executed a search warrant and took Shockley in custody, Chief Buckner said.

Police said Shockley is accused of telling the user that they had been planning the shooting for a year and would target their “crush.”

The suspect identifies as a transgender man, WRTV reports.

We will update this story.

Mooresville High School in Indiana Photo contributed by CNN Newsource (WRTV)

