South Carolina man accused of deadly Dayton shooting; Coroner IDs victim

DAYTON — A South Carolina man is being accused of killing a man in Dayton last week.

Demar Cobb, 37, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to court documents filed in Dayton Municipal Court Wednesday.

The charges are connected to a shooting that happened in the 2900 block of Lakeridge Court Saturday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police and medics were called out there around 1 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When they got on scene, they found a man, identified Wednesday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and court records as Graylon Russell, shot in a parking lot.

Cobb and Russell, 42, had reportedly gotten into a verbal confrontation before Cobb pulled out a gun and fired several shots at Russell, according to an affidavit and statement of facts. Cobb allegedly continued to shoot at Russell’s vehicle as he tried to get away.

Russell was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Cobb was arrested Monday and booked in the Montgomery County Jail, according to online jail records. He’s set to make his first court appearance this afternoon.

