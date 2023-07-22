1 taken to hospital after early morning shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Dayton.

Police and medics were called to respond to the shooting in the 2900 block of Lakeridge Court shortly before 1 a.m., Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed.

Dispatch records indicate that the shooting happened in a parking lot and that a driver had been shot.

The victim was then transported to Miami Valley Hospital. Details on their current condition were not available.

A K9 unit was requested to track and locate a suspect.

