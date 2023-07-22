2 Dayton juveniles taken into custody after multi-state pursuit

DARKE COUNTY — Two juveniles from Dayton were taken into custody early Saturday morning after a pursuit involving Indiana and Ohio authorities.

Around 4:15 a.m., Darke County deputies were dispatched to help assist Indiana law enforcement in a pursuit, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle had been involved in a breaking and entering at a gun store located in Winchester, Indiana, the sheriff’s office said.

Once the vehicle entered Darke County, Indiana authorities along with Union City, Ohio PD, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Darke County deputies joined the pursuit.

The pursuit lasted approximately 40 minutes traveling through several areas in Darke County and the City of Greenville, the sheriff’s office said.

Once the pursuit reached the city, Greenville police also assisted with the pursuit until it ended in the Village of Pitsburg.

Two suspects in the vehicle fled on foot and were taken into custody a short time later.

The two suspects were identified as juveniles out of Dayton.

Both Juveniles were arrested and transported West Central Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

