3 injured, hospitalized following 2-vehicle crash in Darke Co.

GREENVILLE TOWNSHIP — Three people were injured and subsequently transported to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Darke County Friday night.

>> TRENDING: Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 to area hospitals in Darke Co.; CareFlight requested

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of state Route 49 and Children’s Home Bradford Road at 10:12 p.m. on reports of a crash, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. Those involved in the crash reported injuries to emergency dispatchers prior to the arrival of first responders.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a a gray 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling south on state Route 49 when it failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn. The Ford crashed into a black 2011 Hyundai Sonata traveling northbound.

A 26-year-old man, operating the Ford, reported minor injuries and was transported to Wayne Health Care for further care.

The Hyundai’s occupant, a 20-year-old woman and a juvenile, were also injured and transported to Wayne Health Care for further care.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office led the ongoing investigation into the crash.

© 2023 Cox Media Group