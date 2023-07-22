Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 to area hospitals in Darke Co.; CareFlight requested

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — A person was hospitalized by a medical helicopter following a crash in Darke County Friday night.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Ansonia Rescue, Ansonia Fire, Versailles Rescue, and Greenville Township Rescue, were dispatched to a crash on U.S. Route 127 near Beamsville Union City Road at around 6:13 p.m., a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. Initial reports claimed that at least one person involved in the crash was injured.

A preliminary investigation found that a blue 2007 Ford Explorer was attempting to make a left turn onto U.S. Route 127 from Beamsville Union City Road. However, the Ford failed to yield the right of way to a northbound tan 2005 GMC Sierra. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The Ford’s driver, his adult passenger, and a juvenile were treated at the scene then transported to Wayne Health Care for minor injuries via ground medical units.

The GMC’s driver suffered more serious, but still non-life-threatening injuries. A CareFlight transported the driver to Miami Valley Hospital after being treated on scene.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office led the ongoing investigation into the crash.

