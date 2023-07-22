Vehicle crashes into multi-story Dayton building, injuring 1

DAYTON — A man was injured after a vehicle crashed into a multi-story Dayton building Saturday overnight.

Dayton Police and Fire were dispatched to the 200 block of North Main Street at 12:39 a.m. on reports of a vehicle crash into a building, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

Officers confirmed that a vehicle crashed into the back of the multi-story structure and left a man injured. It was unknown how this man was involved in the crash at the time of questioning.

Medics responded to the scene and treated the injured. No transports to a local hospital were made.

The Dayton Police Department led the investigation into the crash.

