More than 200K Ohioans have yet to get free repair to protect Hyundais, Kias from thieves

VANDALIA — An estimated 215,000 Ohioans are among the nearly 5 million U.S. Hyundai and Kia owners who have yet to get their free repair to protect their cars from thieves.

The free repair involves installing a small device that is supposed to address the national problem of Hyundais and Kias being stolen. The device is plugged into the vehicles and communicates from the car’s on-board computer with a tablet to report a vulnerability.

Management at the Joseph Airport Hyundai service department told News Center 7 they are handling about 25 installations of the anti-theft recall items per month.

“Typically takes about an hour and a half. It’s a computer software update,” manager Ryan Caldwell told Reporter John Bedell.

News Center 7 for months has reported on the national -- and local -- phenomenon of Hyundai and Kia thefts, focused on the fact that certain models do not include an immobilizer in the key ignition that would prevent theft.

“We’re staying extremely busy,” Caldwell said. “Hyundai is very, very proactive in getting these recalls out and trying to do their best to get their customers taken care of to prevent these thefts from occurring.”

CARFAX, which issued a report detailing state-by-state statistics about recalls for the anti-theft device, affixes stickers on the windows of Hyundais and Kias to alert people that the software has been upgraded, said Patrick Olsen, chief editor at CARFAX and owner of a Kia.

A new report shows that several insurance companies are raising rates or dropping coverage of certain Hyundai and Kia models because of the surge in thefts. Allstate, Progressive and State Farm are among a list of companies that will no longer issue policies for Hyundai and Kia owners.

In 2022, the Dayton Police Department reported that thieves stole 1,270 vehicles -- 662 of them Hyundais or Kias.

Kia and Hyundai owners can go to the web sites for those carmakers, or visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s web site to see if your model is affected. Then, you can get with a dealership for the free repair.





