‘A source of community pride;’ County to get $2M in state funds to cleanup former power plant

PIQUA — Clean-up efforts for the old power plant in Piqua are taking form.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Governor Mike DeWine awarded $2.6 million to Miami County as part of a New Brownfield Remediation Program.

The county will use the funds to help clean up and remediate the Piqua Power Plant.

The project involves the abatement of asbestos and incidental demolition of obsolete equipment at the former plant, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Remediation will prepare the site for mixed-use commercial redevelopment, potentially including recreational, entertainment, residential, or specialty production facilities, supporting job creation, and economic growth.

City leaders say the plant could be transformed into a commercial site.

The plant has not produced power since the mid-1960s. It is currently being used as a warehouse.

“It’s a source of community pride. No one wants to see it sit vacant and idle. We’re excited to leverage these funds from the state to preserve the structure and put it in a state of position to get revitalization opportunities,” Piqua Economic Development Director Christian Schmiesing said.

This project is one of the 61 remediation projects across Ohio. To view the full list of projects, click here.

