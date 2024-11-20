Miami County to get $2 million in state funds to cleanup former power plant

PIQUA — Miami County has been awarded state funds to clean up a former power plant.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that the county will receive $2.6 million for the cleanup and remediation of the old Piqua Power Plant, according to a spokesperson.

The project involves the abatement of asbestos and incidental demolition of obsolete equipment at the former Piqua Power Plant, the spokesperson said.

Remediation will prepare the site for mixed-use commercial redevelopment, potentially including recreational, entertainment, residential, or specialty production facilities, supporting job creation, and economic growth.

This is one of 61 New Brownfield Remediation Projects across 33 Ohio counties.

DeWine announced over $58 million in state support to help clean up and redevelop 61 hazardous brownfield sites in those counties.

