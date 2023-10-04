Social Security demands back billions in overpayments; Policies under review after I-TEAM reports

DAYTON — The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced they putting together a team to review their overpayment policies and procedures.

This comes after a series of investigations by News Center 7′s I-Team that found the agency paid out billions of dollars to people who should not have gotten that money. And now, the agency wants those payments back.

The SSA said they pay $1.4 trillion in benefits to more than 71 million people each year, and while payment accuracy rates are “high”, overpayments do happen due to the “complexity” of the programs.

The agency claimed only around .5 percent of Social Security payments are overpayments and for the the Supplemental Security Income program, overpayments also represent a small percentage of payments—about 8 percent.

“Despite our high accuracy rates, I am putting together a team to review our overpayment policies and procedures to further improve how we serve our customers,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security. “I have designated a senior official to work out of the Office of the Commissioner to lead the team and report directly to me.”

The SSA said that “claiming that the Social Security Administration is attempting to collect $21 billion.”

It states this number comes from the total amounts of overpayments that have occurred over the history of the program.

“Each person’s situation is unique, and the agency handles overpayments on a case-by-case basis. In particular, if a person doesn’t agree that they’ve been overpaid, or believes the amount is incorrect, they can appeal,” the agency said in a media release.

The SSA said they are working to publish a proposed rule to streamline the process and reduce the burden on those who are seeking debt relief.

An agency created an overpayments fact sheet can be found here.

