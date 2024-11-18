Snow showers to arrive this week; rain, gusty winds before

The Miami Valley will get its first taste of winter weather this week, but it’s one of many weather impacts over the next couple of days.

He will have the latest timing, track and impacts LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

The chance for snow is appearing more likely on Thursday, according to Storm Center 7′s Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney. As we are getting closer to the event, the timing of winter weather has shifted making snow more favorable.

Thursday’s snow is only part of this week’s story. Above normal temperatures, rain showers and windy conditions are all expected to be impactful before the snow arrives.

Storm Center 7′s team of meteorologists are tracking the conditions as they move into the area.

This story will be updated.

